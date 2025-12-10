Delaware Court Reverses $1B Ruling Against Byju Raveendran

The Delaware Court has overturned a $1 billion judgment against Byju Raveendran, a significant legal relief based on new submissions that prompted the court to acknowledge the necessity for a reevaluation of any alleged damages. This move delays the final resolution until a new proceedings phase begins in January 2026.

Byju Raveendran's legal counsel, Michael McNutt, highlighted the importance of the decision, stating that there is currently no obligation for Byju to pay damages. The upcoming proceedings aim to demonstrate that the plaintiffs have neither incurred damages from Byju's actions nor presented truthful accounts in the judicial process.

Furthermore, Byju Raveendran intends to submit evidence revealing that GLASTrust and the Resolution Professional misled courts about the misuse of funds, with plans to launch a substantial $2.5 billion lawsuit by year's end. Byju is also preparing to share this evidence with Indian courts, solidifying his defense globally.

