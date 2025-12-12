Left Menu

Usha Advocates 'Make in India' for Anti-Doping Kits

P T Usha, a Rajya Sabha member, urges the Indian government to initiate a program dedicated to the domestic production of anti-doping kits. Through the 'Make in India' initiative, she aims to reduce dependence on imports, enhance testing efficiency, and preserve the integrity of sports in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

P T Usha, a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, has called on the Indian government to begin a program encouraging local production of anti-doping kits. Speaking during Zero Hour, Usha emphasized that adopting the 'Make in India' approach could transform domestic sports, substantially reducing the need for imported equipment.

Usha stressed the importance of this initiative in maintaining the integrity of athletes and safeguarding India's global sports reputation. With local production, the country can lower costs, speed up testing processes, and decrease reliance on foreign testing kits, fostering greater transparency and fair play.

In addition, Usha proposed supporting scientific institutions and startups to innovate in doping detection technology. Enhancing the capabilities of NADA and regional testing labs, alongside implementing robust awareness and prevention campaigns, would further establish a robust anti-doping framework under a national initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

