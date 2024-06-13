Left Menu

Merrill Lynch's Analysis on Aramco: No Price Stabilization Yet

Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reports that there have been no price stabilization transactions executed yet for Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco). This indicates ongoing market assessments and positions. Further updates and detailed company coverage will follow as the situation evolves.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co:

* MERRILL LYNCH KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA ON ARAMCO: NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED YET Further company coverage:

