C.R. Paatil Reviews Progress of Namami Gange Mission and Launches E-flows Monitoring System

Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Paatil, after assuming charge of the Ministry, conducted a comprehensive review of the Namami Gange Mission projects in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary, was also present at the occasion. They were welcomed by Secretary (Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation), Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Director General (National Mission for Clean Ganga - NMCG), Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, and other senior officers.

During the review session, the Environmental flows (E-flows) Monitoring System, developed by the NMCG as part of the Aviral Ganga component, was officially launched in Shri Paatil's presence. This system is a crucial part of the PRAYAG Portal, a real-time monitoring center for project planning, river water quality, and other critical parameters. The PRAYAG Portal includes online dashboards such as the Ganga Tarang Portal, the Project Management Tool Dashboard, and the Ganga Districts Performance Monitoring System.

The E-flow Monitoring System facilitates real-time analysis of water quality for the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries, while also monitoring Namami Gange programme activities at the central level. The performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is tracked via the Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS), ensuring that all STPs operate at their rated capacity. River water quality is monitored at various locations.

The launch of the E-flow Monitoring System is a significant step towards maintaining the continuous and sustainable flow of the Ganga River. This system will utilize data from quarterly reports by the Central Water Commission to track key parameters such as in-flow, out-flow, and mandated E-flow across 11 projects along the Ganga Main Stream.

Shri Paatil emphasized the importance of completing ongoing projects under the Namami Gange Mission within the stipulated time frame. He highlighted the necessity for innovative solutions to address emerging challenges and expressed a commitment to developing new strategies and visions for areas currently lacking river rejuvenation programmes. During the event, the Minister also reviewed the progress of the cleaning projects under the Namami Gange Programme, aiming to ensure the uninterrupted flow and cleanliness of the River Ganga.

The Minister's review and the launch of the E-flow Monitoring System reflect the government’s continued dedication to the Namami Gange Mission, aiming to rejuvenate the Ganga and its tributaries through comprehensive monitoring and efficient management of water resources.