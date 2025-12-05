Car driver killed in southeast Delhi by drunk youths after argument over urinating

Left Menu

A 27-year-old car driver was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of youths, who were inebriated, after a heated altercation over urinating near a public lavatory in southeast Delhis Bhogal, police said on Friday.The blind murder, reported under the Barapula flyover on Wednesday morning, was solved with the arrest of the prime accused, identified as 19-year-old Imran alias Panwadi, and the apprehension of three minors, they said.Police said a PCR call was received early on December 3 after the body of an unidentified man was found near Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 12:31 IST
A 27-year-old car driver was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of youths, who were inebriated, after a heated altercation over urinating near a public lavatory in southeast Delhi's Bhogal, police said on Friday.

The blind murder, reported under the Barapula flyover on Wednesday morning, was solved with the arrest of the prime accused, identified as 19-year-old Imran alias Panwadi, and the apprehension of three minors, they said.

Police said a PCR call was received early on December 3 after the body of an unidentified man was found near Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. The deceased was later identified as Kuldeep alias Ram Singh, a resident of Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh.

A case under Section 103(1) (Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered.

Investigators scanned over 500 CCTV cameras in the vicinity. A crucial footage from a camera installed near a lavatory close to Jain Mandir, Bhogal, provided the first breakthrough. Using this, along with technical surveillance and human intelligence, police identified the suspects.

Imran, who is involved in three previous snatching and theft cases, was arrested along with three minors connected to the incident, police said.

During interrogation, they allegedly revealed that they had been celebrating Imran's birthday and were heading towards India Gate for a night out when they encountered the victim. An argument broke out over urinating in the area, which quickly escalated. In an inebriated state, the group allegedly attacked the man with a knife, killing him on the spot, an officer said.

The accused fled with the victim's car, which has since been recovered along with blood-stained clothes and the weapon of offence.

