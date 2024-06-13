Putin Engages with Iranian Interim President on Energy and Transport
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Iran's interim president, Mohammad Mokhber. The dialogue focused on collaboration in the energy and transportation sectors, signifying strengthened bilateral relations between Russia and Iran.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a phone call with the interim president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.
Putin and Mokhber discussed cooperation between the two countries, including in the fields of energy and transportation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Iran
- Russia
- Mokhber
- energy
- transport
- cooperation
- phone call
- relations
- bilateral
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Renewable Energy Shift Slowed by Regulatory and Political Setbacks in 2023
China Strengthens Ties with Arab States at Cooperation Forum
Simeon Brown unveils Budget 2024's investment plan for transport infrastructure
China's Ambitious Plan to Curb Emissions and Boost Energy Efficiency
Economic Rebound Expected in Gulf Cooperation Council Region, Emphasizes Need for Education Quality Improvement