Putin Engages with Iranian Interim President on Energy and Transport

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Iran's interim president, Mohammad Mokhber. The dialogue focused on collaboration in the energy and transportation sectors, signifying strengthened bilateral relations between Russia and Iran.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:43 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a phone call with the interim president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, Russian state-run news agency TASS reported.

Putin and Mokhber discussed cooperation between the two countries, including in the fields of energy and transportation.

