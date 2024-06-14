Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Advocates Judicial Elections in Mexico

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced support for the election of judges in the country, aligning with a judicial reform initiative proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The statement reflects Sheinbaum's commitment to continuing Obrador's controversial legal overhaul.

Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that judges in the country should be elected, echoing her agreement with a controversial judicial reform proposed by outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

