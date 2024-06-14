Kuwait tragedy: MK Stalin announces Rs 5 lakh each for families of seven victims

Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences and announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of seven Tamil Nadu natives who lost their lives in the Kuwait fire tragedy. Fourty-five Indians have lost their lives in the deadly fire that broke out in the "labour accommodation" in the Mangaf area of Kuwait in the early hours of Wednesday.

Taking to his official X handle, Stalin posted on Thursday, "The news that seven Tamils have died in Kuwait fire is very painful. The Tamil Nadu government is making arrangements to bring the bodies of the deceased to India by private plane and hand them over to their families as soon as possible." He added, "I have extended my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered a relief of Rs 5 lakh each to each family. The Government of Tamil Nadu will provide all necessary assistance to those undergoing treatment for burn injuries."

The detailed breakdown of the victims reveals the extent of the devastation: 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, 1 each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to the 23 from Kerala. Kuwaiti authorities are working tirelessly to investigate the cause of the fire and provide support to the affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deepest condolences and assured all possible assistance to those impacted by the tragedy.

Following the deadly fire incident, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reached Kuwait to monitor the situation and to ensure that appropriate medical attention is provided to Indian victims of the fire. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, on behalf of the Emir of Kuwait ensured MoS MEA Vardhan Singh all necessary assistance and support for the victims of the deadly fire incident that killed 45 Indians.

Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He also thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and the leadership of Kuwait proactive facilitation being provided by Kuwaiti authorities.

MoS MEA Singh also visited Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital in Kuwait where seven Indians, who were injured in a fire incident, are undergoing treatment. He ascertained their well-being and assured them of the Indian government's support. During his visit, he said that he appreciated the hospital authorities, doctors, and nurses for taking good care of Indians.

After arrival in Kuwait, Kirti Vardhan Singh immediately rushed to Jaber Hospital to ascertain well well-being of Indians who had been injured in the fire incident in the Mangaf area on Wednesday. He met six injured Indians undergoing treatment at the hospital. Over 40 Indians died and over 50 others were injured in the fire, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding the injured are being treated in five government hospitals in Kuwait.

Citing the hospital authorities, the MEA reported that most of the admitted patients are stable. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait continues to remain in touch with local authorities to provide relief to those affected by the incident. (ANI)

