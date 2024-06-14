"We are aiming for Viksit Odisha by 2036," says state minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

The newly appointed cabinet minister of Odisha, Prithiviraj Harichandan, visited the famous Shaktipitha, Maa Bhagabati Temple in Banpur located in Khordha district and sought the deity's blessings for the welfare of the state. During his visit on Thursday, he said that the government's focus will be on developing the state and asserted that they are aiming for Viksit Odisha by 2036.

While talking with the reporters, Prithiviraj Harichandan asserted that the government in the upcoming days will take decisions that will make Odisha a developed state. "In the coming days, our government will fulfil all the manifesto points. We will make decisions that will develop Odisha. We are aiming for a Viksit Odisha by 2036," he said.

The Minister added further, "The dream of Viksit Odisha has been due for a very long time. People are dreaming but that dream is not able to come true. To realise that dream, the government is taking all the measures." Speaking with the reporters after visiting the temple, Harichandan said that the government's aim is very clear. "Only development matters for our government. With strong willpower, the government will work to develop the state and the work in this direction has started also," he said.

Harichandan said, "We have already completed three main demands that were mentioned in the BJP manifesto during the election campaign. We have opened all four gates of Puri Jagannath Temple and we took this decision as soon as we took oath." Harichandan added further, "The farmer's paddy MSP has also been raised from Rs 2183 to Rs 3100. The government will start procuring the paddy at this new rate. This was a long-time demand and we fulfilled it. We also sanctioned the Subhadra scheme in which every beneficiary woman will get Rs 50,000 cash voucher."

Mohan Charan Majhi, who was sworn in as Odisha's Chief Minister, approved a proposal to re-open all four gates of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri early on Thursday morning, and set up a corpus fund for it in his first Cabinet meeting. Two days before, the BJP Odisha took its official X handle and posted about the decisions taken in the meeting.

"With the decision to come up with the Prosperous Farmers Policy Scheme soon, the minimum support price of paddy has been increased to Rs 3100. Also, an important decision has been taken to implement the Subhadra Yojana within 100 days," the post by the BJP said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)