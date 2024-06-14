Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami directs officials to control forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary with help of Air Force

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to immediately control the forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary with the help of the Air Force by spraying water on the affected forest area using helicopters and other necessary resources.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:02 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to immediately control the forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary with the help of the Air Force by spraying water on the affected forest area using helicopters and other necessary resources. He stressed to control the fire as soon as possible. Dhami held a high-level meeting with the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) on Thursday.

Four firefighters lost their lives and four others sustained serious injuries while battling a fierce blaze in the Binsar forest, Almora district of Uttarakhand, said forest officials. The injured were swiftly transported to the base hospital for urgent medical attention. Manoj Sanwal, Ranger of the Forest Department, said that due to the strong wind, the devastating incident took place.

"Today at 3 o'clock, on receiving the information about the fire in Binsar, a team of eight people went to the spot, and due to the strong wind, the fire took a terrible form due to which 4 people died on the spot and 4 people are seriously injured, who have been referred to the base hospital," Sanwal said yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

