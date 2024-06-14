Left Menu

Grief and Solidarity: Kerala Families Await Kuwait Fire Victims

Families gathered at Kochi International Airport to receive the bodies of 23 Keralites who perished in a recent fire in Kuwait. The scene was marked by visible sorrow and significant political presence, with state ministers and officials coordinating arrangements and consoling the bereaved.

Around 35 ambulances and numerous police vehicles assembled outside the import cargo terminal of Kochi International Airport, as families awaited the remains of those killed in a recent fire at a Kuwait building.

The grief-stricken families of 23 Keralites huddled together in a solemn vigil. Officials exchanged hushed words, mindful of the immense sorrow engulfing the area. Separate seating arrangements were made for the families to honor their loved ones.

State ministers K Rajan, P Rajeeve, and Veena George, along with Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and BJP state chief K Surendran, coordinated efforts and offered condolences. Union Minister Suresh Gopi also arrived to receive the bodies.

