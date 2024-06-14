BHEL Secures Rs 7,000 Cr Orders for Major Power Projects from Adani Group

State-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced on Friday that it has secured significant orders amounting to Rs 7,000 crore from the Adani Group for two supercritical thermal power plants.

The first order is for a 2x800 MW Raipur supercritical thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, commissioned by Adani Power Limited, according to a statement by BHEL.

The second order is for a 2x800 MW Mirzapur supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh, commissioned by MTEUPPL, a subsidiary of Adani Power Limited.

BHEL's role in these projects encompasses the manufacturing and supply of essential plant equipment and associated auxiliaries, along with the supervision of erection and commissioning. Key components, including steam generators, steam turbines, and generators, will be produced at BHEL's facilities in Trichy and Haridwar.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, operating under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, stands as India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise. The company plays a pivotal role in the energy, industry, and infrastructure sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)