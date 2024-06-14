Transport Minister Welcomes Sentence for Driver in Fatal Collision

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has welcomed the 10-year imprisonment sentence imposed on the driver responsible for the collision that claimed the lives of her son, daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren in 2022. Speaking after the Ladysmith regional court delivered the sentence on Wednesday, Chikunga commended the court for its decision, though she noted that justice cannot bring back her loved ones.

"However, it is not going to bring back my children. It is six children, who had a bright future ahead of them,” Chikunga said.

Regional Court Magistrate E.L. Louw, in handing down the sentence, considered the gravity of the offence, public interest, and the personal circumstances of the accused, Celumusa Ngwenya. Ngwenya, 35, a father of three and an amputee, had his right leg amputated following a road accident in 2018. In 2022, he purchased a bakkie after receiving R1.8 million in compensation from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Ngwenya was sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment, and his driving license was revoked. Four months before the tragic crash, Ngwenya applied for a driving license for heavy motor vehicles at the Randburg driving licence testing centre, where he was suspiciously issued a license for light motor vehicles. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the issuance of his license.

The magistrate found Ngwenya grossly negligent, citing excessive speed and the disregard of a barrier line. Evidence showed Ngwenya was driving at 153 kilometres per hour and operating the vehicle with his left leg, using a prosthetic right leg. "There was no reason, there was no emergency, and the accused said his children were at home," the magistrate noted.

RTMC CEO Advocate Makhosini Msibi, providing evidence in aggravation of the sentence, highlighted the economic impact of road crashes, costing R198 billion annually. He pointed out that the road where the crash occurred is notorious for deadly collisions and is classified as a national hazardous route.

Msibi emphasized that Ngwenya made no attempt to stop or reduce speed before the collision. A mechanical investigation revealed that the vehicle's throttle was open, indicating it was still in motion at the time of impact.

The RTMC is investigating the circumstances under which Ngwenya was issued his driving license, and officials involved in processing his application will be held accountable.

Minister Chikunga’s remarks reflect the ongoing need for stringent road safety measures and accountability to prevent such tragedies in the future.