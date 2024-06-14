Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Hit Record High of $655.817 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 4.307 billion, reaching a record high of USD 655.817 billion for the week ending June 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Previous significant increases included USD 4.837 billion the prior week and USD 648.87 billion on May 10.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:24 IST
India's Forex Reserves Hit Record High of $655.817 Billion
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial milestone, India's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 4.307 billion, hitting an all-time high of USD 655.817 billion for the week ending June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on Friday.

This is a major leap from the previous week's reserves, which had also marked a notable increase of USD 4.837 billion to a then-high of USD 651.51 billion.

The record-breaking reserve figures are instrumental in safeguarding the nation against potential external sector disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024