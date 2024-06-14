India's Forex Reserves Hit Record High of $655.817 Billion
India's foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 4.307 billion, reaching a record high of USD 655.817 billion for the week ending June 7, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Previous significant increases included USD 4.837 billion the prior week and USD 648.87 billion on May 10.
In a significant financial milestone, India's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 4.307 billion, hitting an all-time high of USD 655.817 billion for the week ending June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on Friday.
This is a major leap from the previous week's reserves, which had also marked a notable increase of USD 4.837 billion to a then-high of USD 651.51 billion.
The record-breaking reserve figures are instrumental in safeguarding the nation against potential external sector disruptions.
