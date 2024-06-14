India's Forex Reserves Hit Record High of $655.817 Billion

In a significant financial milestone, India's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 4.307 billion, hitting an all-time high of USD 655.817 billion for the week ending June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported on Friday.

This is a major leap from the previous week's reserves, which had also marked a notable increase of USD 4.837 billion to a then-high of USD 651.51 billion.

The record-breaking reserve figures are instrumental in safeguarding the nation against potential external sector disruptions.

