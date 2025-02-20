Crompton Greaves Eyes USD 1 Billion Milestone with Innovative Strategy

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is set to make a significant stride by targeting USD 1 billion in sales this fiscal year, according to MD & CEO Promeet Ghosh. The company's Crompton 2.0 vision emphasizes consumer-centric strategies and business expansion through innovation.

Under its growth plan, Crompton Greaves is deepening investments in segments like fans, lights, water pumps, and appliances with advanced technology solutions emphasizing energy efficiency and durability. Despite challenging market conditions, the company has maintained double-digit growth over the past three quarters.

Plans include introducing platforms such as Nucleus and Xtech, with a focus on premium and energy-efficient products. The company's reliance on robust R&D and local supply chains aims to double turnover in the next few years, positioning Crompton Greaves as a leader in residential and commercial electrical solutions.

