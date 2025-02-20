Left Menu

Crompton Greaves Eyes USD 1 Billion Milestone with Innovative Strategy

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is aiming to achieve USD 1 billion in sales this fiscal year, driven by its Crompton 2.0 vision. The strategy focuses on innovation in technology and operational expansion across fans, lights, and appliances, targeting double-digit revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:32 IST
Crompton Greaves Eyes USD 1 Billion Milestone with Innovative Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is set to make a significant stride by targeting USD 1 billion in sales this fiscal year, according to MD & CEO Promeet Ghosh. The company's Crompton 2.0 vision emphasizes consumer-centric strategies and business expansion through innovation.

Under its growth plan, Crompton Greaves is deepening investments in segments like fans, lights, water pumps, and appliances with advanced technology solutions emphasizing energy efficiency and durability. Despite challenging market conditions, the company has maintained double-digit growth over the past three quarters.

Plans include introducing platforms such as Nucleus and Xtech, with a focus on premium and energy-efficient products. The company's reliance on robust R&D and local supply chains aims to double turnover in the next few years, positioning Crompton Greaves as a leader in residential and commercial electrical solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025