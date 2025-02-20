Left Menu

Discontent Over Billionaire Influence in Trump's Administration Amid Federal Cuts

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights rising concerns among Americans over Elon Musk's role in cutting federal government jobs and the perceived influence of billionaires on the Trump administration. While cost-cutting measures gain some approval, many are worried about potential risks to vital services and political repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:34 IST
Discontent Over Billionaire Influence in Trump's Administration Amid Federal Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that the majority of Americans are anxious about the impact of Elon Musk's federal cost-cutting measures, fearing potential harm to essential services. The poll underscores citizens' concerns about billionaires wielding substantial influence within President Donald Trump's administration.

Despite some backing from Republicans, Musk's initiative to slash government jobs under the Department of Government Efficiency faces opposition. Over half of the poll's respondents expressed concerns about the influence of wealthy individuals on governmental operations, indicating a potential disconnect with the administration's agenda.

The poll also highlights political risks for Trump and his allies, with the possibility of backlash if services are disrupted. Analysts suggest that while fiscal downsizing might gain support, the optics of billionaires like Musk leading these efforts could prove detrimental.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025