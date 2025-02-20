Discontent Over Billionaire Influence in Trump's Administration Amid Federal Cuts

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals that the majority of Americans are anxious about the impact of Elon Musk's federal cost-cutting measures, fearing potential harm to essential services. The poll underscores citizens' concerns about billionaires wielding substantial influence within President Donald Trump's administration.

Despite some backing from Republicans, Musk's initiative to slash government jobs under the Department of Government Efficiency faces opposition. Over half of the poll's respondents expressed concerns about the influence of wealthy individuals on governmental operations, indicating a potential disconnect with the administration's agenda.

The poll also highlights political risks for Trump and his allies, with the possibility of backlash if services are disrupted. Analysts suggest that while fiscal downsizing might gain support, the optics of billionaires like Musk leading these efforts could prove detrimental.

(With inputs from agencies.)