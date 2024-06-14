Amit Shah reviews J-K security amid recent attacks; calls next meet on June 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here in the national capital, and directed to call another detailed meeting on June 16 over the issue. Shah conducted the meeting in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, which have raised concerns about the security arrangements in the region.

In the meeting, the Home Minister also gave a direction to call a follow-up meeting on June 16 in North Block to further assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Officials concerned learned to have briefed the Home Minister about the current security situations and preparedness to handle such terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per Home Ministry officials, the June 16 meeting will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, and senior officers from the Army, police, Jammu and Kashmir administration, and the MHA. The heightened vigilance is aimed at ensuring the safety of Jammu and Kashmir residents as well as the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and maintaining law and order in the state.

Since June 9, there have been terror strikes at four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, where nine pilgrims were killed, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured, and at least seven security personnel were injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the series of terror-related incidents. The meeting, attended by NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials, aimed to assess the current security landscape in the region.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region. He was briefed on the strategies and operations being implemented to tackle terrorist activities and ensure the safety of the region. PM Modi also spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the deployment of security forces and ongoing counter-terror operations. Additionally, he spoke to J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration. (ANI)

