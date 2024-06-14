Left Menu

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that no one in his party or the ruling Mahayuti alliance is upset by Rajya Sabha nomination of his wife Sunetra Pawar.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:35 IST
"No one is upset..." Ajit Pawar on his wife getting Rajya Sabha nomination
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that no one in his party or the ruling Mahayuti alliance is upset by Rajya Sabha nomination of his wife Sunetra Pawar. "No one is upset. Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel have already clarified that our parliamentary board has decided this. Devendra Fadnavis was at a funeral (for the six people who were killed at an explosives manufacturing factory); therefore, he couldn't come. No one is upset at all," Ajit Pawar told reporters.

"The nomination has been filed already. Today we got to know that the nomination has been accepted, and if no other contestants come before the last day, then this can be an unopposed election," he added. Sunetra Pawar filled her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bye-election at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Thursday.

The bye-election was necessitated after the resignation of NCP leader Praful Patel two years into his tenure, who was re-elected in February this year. The election is scheduled for June 26. Sunetra Pawar recently lost the Lok Sabha election from Baramati to her sister-in-law and NCP (SCP) leader Supriya Sule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

