Delhi Metro phase-III services to start at 6 am for UPSC exam on June 16

14-06-2024
Delhi Metro phase-III services to start at 6 am for UPSC exam on June 16
In light of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination scheduled for June 16, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a change in service timings for Phase-III sections. On this Sunday, June 16, metro services on Phase-III sections will commence at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am.

This special arrangement aims to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination conducted by the UPSC. "Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8:00 AM on Sundays, will begin at 6:00 AM this Sunday, i.e., June 16, 2024. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," stated the DMRC on Friday.

The rest of the metro services across other sections will operate as per their normal schedule, starting from 6:00 AM onwards, according to the DMRC. Phase-III sections covered by this timing adjustment include: Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 on June 16, across the country at various exam centres. The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages--preliminary, main, and interview--by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. (ANI)

