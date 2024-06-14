CM Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh each for families of Kuwait fire tragedy victims from Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed grief over the deaths of people in the fire incident in Kuwait and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the victims, who were from the state. Two residents of Bihar were among the 45 Indians who died in the fire incident on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, has sent shockwaves through communities both in Kuwait and India. "It is sad that two people from Bihar died in a fire incident in a multi-story building in Kuwait. The Resident Commissioner, New Delhi has been directed to establish contact with the Kuwait Embassy and take action to send the bodies to their native places. The closest relatives of both the deceased have been asked to be given Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain in this hour of grief," CM Kumar posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force's C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying the mortal remains of the deceased in the Kuwait fire tragedy, arrived at Palam Technical Airport on Friday. BJP MPs Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders are present at the airport to receive the mortal remains.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh emphasised that usually it takes 10-15 days, but at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and EAM Jaishankar's request, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those Indian nationals who lost their lives in the deadly fire incident. "Usually it takes 10-15 days, but at the request of PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar, we have been able to bring the mortal remains of those 45 Indian nationals," he said.

"It is a very sad incident," Singh said, adding that PM Modi got worried after hearing the news and urgently called a meeting and sent us to Kuwait. At least 45 Indians were killed in the fire incident, and 31 bodies of victims from Kerala (23), Tamil Nadu (7), and Karnataka (1) were brought via a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Kerala's Kochi on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, visited hospitals in Kuwait, where he interacted with Indian nationals undergoing treatment following the tragic fire incident in Mangaf. He was on board the plane, which carried the mortal remains of the victims back to India. (ANI)

