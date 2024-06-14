Man beaten to death over land dispute in Telangana

An altercation over a land dispute in Chinnaporla village, Utkur Mandal, Narayanpet district has led to the death of a 28-year-old man, Sanju. The incident occurred when a heated argument escalated into violence. According to the police, the dispute has deep roots in family tensions dating back generations. The grandfather of the deceased had two wives, and the conflict between the children of the two wives over land ownership has persisted for years.

"Yesterday, a confrontation broke out among the grandchildren near the disputed land, leading to a brutal beating with bamboo sticks," stated Srinivasulu, Sub-Inspector of Utkur Police Station. "The police arrived at the scene promptly upon receiving information about the incident." Sanju sustained severe injuries and was declared dead after being taken to the hospital, while several others involved suffered minor injuries. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

