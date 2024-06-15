Tragedy Strikes Shebekino: Ukrainian Shelling Causes Fatalities in Belgorod
Ukrainian forces shelled the border town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, resulting in the deaths of two people. The shelling caused a stairwell to collapse in an apartment building, from which emergency workers retrieved the bodies of a man and a woman.
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 01:29 IST
Ukrainian forces shelled the border town of Shebekino in southern Russia's Belgorod region on Friday, killing two people, news agencies quoted Russia's Emergencies Ministry as saying.
The reports said the shelling caused a stairwell to collapse in a multi-storey apartment building. Emergency workers pulled the bodies of a man and a women from underneath rubble.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
