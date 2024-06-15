Tragedy Strikes Shebekino: Ukrainian Shelling Causes Fatalities in Belgorod

Ukrainian forces shelled the border town of Shebekino in southern Russia's Belgorod region on Friday, killing two people, news agencies quoted Russia's Emergencies Ministry as saying.

The reports said the shelling caused a stairwell to collapse in a multi-storey apartment building. Emergency workers pulled the bodies of a man and a women from underneath rubble.

