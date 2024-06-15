Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Shebekino: Ukrainian Shelling Causes Fatalities in Belgorod

Ukrainian forces shelled the border town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod region, resulting in the deaths of two people. The shelling caused a stairwell to collapse in an apartment building, from which emergency workers retrieved the bodies of a man and a woman.

Ukrainian forces shelled the border town of Shebekino in southern Russia's Belgorod region on Friday, killing two people, news agencies quoted Russia's Emergencies Ministry as saying.

The reports said the shelling caused a stairwell to collapse in a multi-storey apartment building. Emergency workers pulled the bodies of a man and a women from underneath rubble.

