Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Vasant Vihar

A fire broke out at a shop at Block C Market in Vasant Vihar locality of the national capital territory of Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:42 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a shop at Block C Market in Vasant Vihar locality of the national capital territory of Delhi on Saturday. Visuals from the site show a huge cloud of black smoke billowing out.

Upon receiving the information, the officials from the fire department arrived swiftly at the spot with multiple fire tenders to douse the fire. Prompt response from the fire department brought the fire under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported and the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, informed Fire Director Atul Garg.

More details are to follow. Earlier, a massive fire broke out in the Marwadi Katra market at Chandni Chowk in the national capital on Thursday, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

According to the Delhi Police, the fire resulted in the devastation of almost 110-120 shops in the Nai Sarak market in Chandni Chowk. The adjoining shops were evacuated and necessary assistance was provided to the Fire Department to douse the fire.

One fireman suffered superficial burns during the firefighting operation. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

