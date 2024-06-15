Odisha CM Majhi reviews law and order situation in meeting with top officials

Odisha Chief Minister Charan Majhi held a review meeting on Saturday with top police officials to discuss the state's law and order situation. The meeting took place at the state guest house in Bhubaneswar and was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Sarangi, Director Intelligence Saumendra Priyadarshi, and other senior police officials.

Earlier on Friday, DGP Arun Sarangi announced that three new criminal laws enacted in 2023 will be enforced from July 1. "We are preparing for the implementation of the three new criminal laws from July 1. There are various provisions in the new laws that require notifications from the state government. Despite some delays due to elections, we are expediting the preparations and providing training to all police personnel," said Arun Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Police, Odisha, in a statement to ANI.

The three laws, i.e., the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, replace the earlier criminal laws, namely, the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita will have 358 sections (instead of 511 sections in the IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the bill, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 of them. The amount of the fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced for six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed from the bill.

Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita will have 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the bill, and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The draft act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places. Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions), and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub-provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted from the bill. The recent criminal justice reform in India marks a significant shift in priorities, placing crimes against women, children, and the nation at the forefront. This stands in stark contrast to colonial-era laws, where concerns like treason and treasury offences outweighed the needs of ordinary citizens. (ANI)

