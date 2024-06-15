Left Menu

10 people killed as tempo traveller falls into deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Ten people were killed and 13 injured after the tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:56 IST
Locals, poliice and SDRF personnel engaged in rescue work (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people were killed and 13 injured after the tempo traveller in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge on Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police officials immediately rushed to the spot for rescue operation.

Officials said four of the injured have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and said the seriously injured passengers are being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

"Instructions have been given to the concerned officials for better treatment of the injured," he said. The bus was heading to Rudraprayag from Noida when it fell into the 150-meter-deep gorge.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident. Garhwal IG KS Nagnyal told ANI that the local administration, residents, and SDRF are engaged in a rescue and relief operation.

"The tempo traveller was heading towards Rudraprayag from Noida when it fell down into the 150-meter-deep ditch. The number of tourists travelling is not clear yet. We have recovered eight bodies and nine persons have been rushed to the hospital. The driver has also sustained severe injuries," he said. He said full details of passengers can be ascertained only after the completion of the rescue operation.

Dhami in a post on X expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured. "The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

