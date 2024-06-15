Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 jolts Haryana's Jhajjar

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 28.70 N and Longitude 76.66 E and a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 2.3, On: 15/06/2024 16:53:05 IST, Lat: 28.70 N, Long: 76.66 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

