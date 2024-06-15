Earthquake of magnitude 2.3 jolts Haryana's Jhajjar

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 hit Haryana's Jhajjar on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 28.70 N and Longitude 76.66 E and a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 2.3, On: 15/06/2024 16:53:05 IST, Lat: 28.70 N, Long: 76.66 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)