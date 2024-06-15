"Absolute failure...": Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slams Delhi govt over water crisis

As the national capital is reeling under a water crisis with the rising temperatures and scorching heatwaves, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that it is due to the "absolute failure" of Delhi government distribution system. In a conversation with ANI, "Primarily, the responsibility is of the Delhi government. Being the former 'Jal-Shakti' minister, I would like to say that it is an absolute failure of the Delhi government distribution system."

The record-high temperatures and heatwave in Delhi, which have resulted in maximum temperatures rising to around 50 degrees Celsius in some places, have also caused an extraordinary and excessive surge in water demand in the city. Earlier today, a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest against the AAP-led Delhi government and Minister Atishi on Saturday to highlight the water crisis in the capital.

BJP workers gathered near Atishi's office in Kalkaji, carrying earthen pots on their heads which they later smashed on the ground. In a similar protest, Congress workers held a 'Matka Phod' (break pitchers) protest in Delhi's Krishna Nagar area and criticized both the AAP and BJP governments for the water scarcity in the national capital.

A Congress worker lamented the suffering of the public, accusing the governments of neglect and engaging in political blame games. "The public is being cheated in the name of water. Poor people are suffering the most. The governments are playing the blame game. Why was water not arranged in advance? They were busy doing politics. The Congress party will hold a 'matka phod' protest in Delhi to wake up the deaf and dumb government. They have connived with tanker mafia," a Congress worker said.

He added, "The Congress has resolved that 'matka' will be broken in every corner of Delhi and the sleeping government will be awakened." Meanwhile, AAP leader Atishi assured on Thursday that the Delhi government is actively working to minimize water wastage. She urged Delhi residents to conserve water amid rising temperatures and heatwaves exacerbating the crisis.

Earlier, the Supreme Court said that the issue of sharing Yamuna River water between states is complex and sensitive and this court does not have the expertise and left the matter to the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to decide on Delhi's demand for additional water amid an ongoing water crisis. The Delhi Government, in a fresh affidavit, informed the apex court that the tanker mafia is operational on the Haryana side of the Yamuna River and the AAP government lacks jurisdiction to act against the same.

It is for Haryana to explain what steps it is taking to preserve the full supply of water to Delhi between the point of release and the point of receipt, as the affidavit mentioned. (ANI)

