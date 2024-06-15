Left Menu

Fire breaks out in two factories in Ghaziabad

A fire broke out in two factories in an industrial area here on Saturday, police said.There are no reports of any casualties so far, they said.The fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Tronica City police station area between 9.30 am and 10 am.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:20 IST
There are no reports of any casualties so far, they said.

''The fire broke out in a chemical factory in the Tronica City police station area between 9.30 am and 10 am. The fire then spread to a dry fruits factory,'' Station House Officer Prashant Tyagi said.

Over 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire in the four-storey packaging factory.

The fire tenders have been summoned from Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Meerut, Hapur and Gautambudh Nagar districts, which were doing the rounds to put off the fire by the time this report was filed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said that a factory named Sanmati Packaging, owned by J.C.Jain of Delhi is located in sector A-3 on two plots where printing of packaging material like Polythene and cardboard cartons is done.

''The fire broke out by short-circuiting on the fourth floor where the drums of printing ink, and chemicals were stored, some of which exploded following the fire,'' said the officer.

As a preventive measure, all the adjoining factories were vacated and were ordered to shift the goods to safer places. The electricity supply of the industrial units has also been shut down, the officer said.

