Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi holds meeting to review law and order situation

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday conducted a meeting to review the law and order situation. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Sarangi, Director Intelligence Saumendra Priyadarshi and other top police officials at State Guest House in Bhubaneswar.

"Director General of Police and senior police officers held a courtesy meeting today. We talked about providing better police services to the people of Odisha and strengthening the law and order system," said Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi in a post on X. The Chief Minister also hosted a meeting with with the chief administrative secretary and the chief secretaries and secretaries of various departments on Friday.

Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Along with Majhi, two deputy Chief Ministers -- Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also sworn in.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Janata Maidan in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar. Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath to the first BJP Chief Minister of the state, along with the deputies.

This is the first BJP government in Odisha after its emphatic performance in the recently concluded assembly polls, after it defeated the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), bringing an end to the latter's 24-year-old reign. Majhi said that protecting Odisha's 'Asmita' (pride) will be the priority of the new government.

The 52-year-old belonging to the Santali tribe hails from the state's Keonjhar district. He was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Odisha on Tuesday. Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes.

The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly polls. (ANI)

