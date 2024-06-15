Indian Railways enters its name into Limca Book of Records

The Ministry of Railways made it to the "Limca Book of Records" for "most people at a public-service event - multiple venues." The Railways Ministry organised an event on February 26, 2024, which was attended by 40,19,516 people at 2,140 venues.

The event was organised for the inauguration of road over/road under railway bridges and for laying the foundation stones of railway stations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mammoth effort and mobilisation of Indian Railways have been recognised, and the same has entered the prestigious Limca Book of World Records.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Vaishnaw assumed charge as Minister of Railways for the second time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning in Delhi. Vaishnaw has been assigned portfolios as Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, apart from the Railways Ministry.

The Union Minister was welcomed by the Ministry staff, who lined up on the stairway to his office and greeted him with flowers. Vaishnaw also thanked PM Modi, adding that the Prime Minister has an 'emotional connection' with the Railways.

"People have blessed PM Modi again to serve the country. Railways will have a very big role. In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has done a lot of reforms in railways. Be it the electrification of railways, construction of new tracks, new types of trains, new services, or redevelopment of stations, these are the major achievements of PM Modi in the last 10 years," Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters at his office after taking charge. "The PM has kept railways in focus because railways are the common man's mode of transport and a very strong backbone of our country's economy, so there is a lot of focus on railways. Modi ji has an emotional connection with railways. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Union Minister said.

Vaishnaw will oversee the modernization and expansion of India's railway network, a crucial element for national connectivity and economic growth. In his role as Minister of IT, Vaishnaw will be responsible for regulating and facilitating the media landscape, ensuring the freedom and development of the press while addressing the challenges posed by digital transformation and misinformation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)