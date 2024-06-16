Rajasthan: BSF seizes 6.4 kg of heroin near Indo-Pak border in Sri Ganganagar district
The BSF thwarted the drug smuggling attempt on the night of June 14-15.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a drug smuggling attempt at the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district and recovered six packets of contraband, suspected to be heroin, weighing 6.4 kg. The BSF thwarted the drug smuggling attempt on the night of June 14-15.
Taking to its official X handle, the BSF posted, "On the intervening night of June 14-15, 2024, alert troops of BSF Sri Ganganagar thwart drug smuggling attempt of ANE's at IndoPak International border and recovered 6 packets of contraband, suspected to be Heroin, with a gross weight of 6.4 kg in general area Raisingh Nagar." The security forces also recovered six kg of heroin in Anupgarh area along the India-Pakistan border on June 15.
It posted, "In early hours of June 15, on specific BSF Intelligence input, alert troops of BSF Sri Ganganagar recovered two packets, weighing approximately six kg of narcotics, suspected to be heroin dropped by rogue drone in general area Anupgarh along Indo-Pak International Border." (ANI)
