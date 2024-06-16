Clash between two communities in Telangana's Medak over cow transportation, Section 144 imposed

After a clash erupted between two communities over the alleged illegal transport of cows on Saturday, Section 144 has been imposed near Ramdas Chowrasta in the Medhak district of Telangana, police said. Notably, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of four or more people in an area, is usually implemented to avoid any protests that could lead to violence and riots.

"The police imposed Section 144 in the area and the situation is under control now," Medak Superintendent of Police Office B Bala Swamy said. A few persons have already been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing as cases are being registered against both parties and the situation is under control for now, the senior police officer said.

According to him, the scuffle broke out when the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leaders stopped the transportation of the cows, and instead of giving a complaint, they staged a protest. "The scuffle led to two persons receiving injuries. After that, both parties staged a protest on the road. The hospital where the injured persons were receiving treatment was also attacked," Swamy said. (ANI)

