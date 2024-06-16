Association of Surgeons of India organises two-day nationwide blood donation camp

A voluntary blood donation camp was organised by the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) on June 14 and 15 in various hospitals across the country. Dr PS Sarangi, the President of the Delhi State Chapter of ASI said the event was aimed at raising awareness about blood donation among the general public.

"Voluntary Blood donation has been one of the noblest gifts that a human being can give back to society. We as surgeons have always been the largest indirect consumers of this precious commodity. It is time now for us to pay back or facilitate it through our noble efforts," the association said in a release. The camps were also organised at 12 government and corporate hospitals in the national capital by the Delhi State Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Northern Railway Central Hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Max Hospital Saket, Hindu Rao Hospital, BLK Max Hospital, ESI Hospital Basaidharapur, Jeevan Hospital and Sehgal Neo hospital were among the hospitals in Delhi, where the camps were organised. Around 615 units of blood were collected from the donors over two days. Most of the donors were doctors including surgeons and other health care workers.

Dr Sarangi said that ASI keeps organising several such events to raise awareness about health issues. He said that the association recently organised a cancer awareness camp and a camp on awareness regarding hernia. He added that a camp will be organised at Delhi Police Academy on combating situations of sudden heart attacks

The association further affirmed hopes that this blood donation camp encourages common people to go for voluntary blood donation and will improve the healthcare services in Delhi as well as in the country. (ANI)

