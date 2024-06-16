Fire breaks out at private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar. As per the official, the fire broke out in the store room.

After receiving information about the incident, two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, an official said. "We reached the spot with 2 fire tenders after we received the information. A fire broke out in the storeroom upstairs, we controlled the fire and doused it," fire officer Bijender Dagar told ANI.

No casuality or injury were reported in the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

