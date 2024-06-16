Left Menu

Fire breaks out at private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar

A fire broke out at a private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:27 IST
Fire at a private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a private hospital in Haryana's Jhajjar. As per the official, the fire broke out in the store room.

After receiving information about the incident, two fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire, an official said. "We reached the spot with 2 fire tenders after we received the information. A fire broke out in the storeroom upstairs, we controlled the fire and doused it," fire officer Bijender Dagar told ANI.

No casuality or injury were reported in the incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

