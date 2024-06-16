NTA officials won't be spared if they are found guilty of NEET irregularities, says Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday assured action against National Testing Agency officials if they are found guilty of the "irregularities" in the conduct of 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate).
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday assured action against National Testing Agency officials if they are found guilty of the "irregularities" in the conduct of 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate). The Minister added that the improvement in NTA, which conducts NEET exam, is needed.
"On the recommendations of the Supreme Court, the order has been given for re-test of 1,563 candidates. Some irregularities have come to light in two places. I assure students and parents that the government has taken this seriously," Pradhan told ANI. "Even if the big officials of the NTA are found guilty, they will not be spared. A lot of improvement is required in NTA. The government is concerned about this, no culprit will be spared, they will get the harshest punishment," he added.
The NTA told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the scorecards of 1,563 candidates who got "grace marks" in the NEET-UG exam will be cancelled and the candidates will have a chance to reappear for the exam on June 23 and the results will be declared before June 30. The NTA told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a committee has been constituted to review the results of over 1,563 candidates who were awarded "grace marks" to compensate for the loss of time suffered while appearing for NEET-UG.
"The Committee has decided to cancel the scorecards of 1563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who were given grace marks and these students will be given the option to take a re-test," NTA said. "The exam will be conducted on June 23 and the results will be declared before June 30," it added.
Many student organizations have protested over the 2024 NEET-UG exam issue. Members of the NSUI (National Students' Union of India), students' wing of the Congress, held a protest over the issue in Delhi on Saturday.
Members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged a protest on Saturday in Kerala and urged authorities to investigate the alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG exam. (ANI)
