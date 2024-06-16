Himachal Pradesh Governor, CM felicitate people on eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have felicitated the people of the state, particularly the Muslim brethren on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (the festival of sacrifice). Extending his greetings on the occasion, the Governor hoped this festival to spread the message of peace and love among communities across the world. He prayed to the almighty to fill people's lives with happiness and health, read a statement.

The Chief Minister hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of peace, unity and brotherhood. He prayed that the festival may spread the message of goodwill in society and go a long way in strengthening the unity and integrity among people, it added. Eid Al-Adha is a holy occasion and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. (ANI)

