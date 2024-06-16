Left Menu

"Ending VIP culture": Government officials will pay electricity bills from July 1, says Assam CM

In a bid to end the 'VIP culture', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that ministers and government officials will have to pay for their electricity consumption.

"Ending VIP culture": Government officials will pay electricity bills from July 1, says Assam CM
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File photo/ANI).
In a bid to end the 'VIP culture', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that ministers and government officials will have to pay for their electricity consumption. "We are ending the VIP Culture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using tax payer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their own electricity consumption," Assam CM wrote in a post on X.

Additionally, the chief minister emphasized the state's commitment to energy conservation, explaining that they have launched a program to automatically disconnect electricity at all government offices, except for the CM Secretariat, Home, and Finance Departments, at 8 PM. This initiative aims to reduce electricity consumption, and it has already been implemented in 8,000 government offices, schools, and other institutions throughout the state.

"Our aim is to gradually move all Govt establishments to solar power and we are exploring beginning this work from our Medical Colleges and Universities across the State," Assam CM added. The Assam Chief Minister launched the Janata Bhawan Solar Project during a ceremony at the state Secretariat Complex on Sunday. This initiative aims to further the state's efforts in promoting renewable energy, featuring a 2.5-MW capacity grid-connected solar PV system installed on rooftops and ground surfaces.

This project would yield an average of 3 lakh units of electricity monthly and the investment amount of Rs 12.56 crore is projected to be recovered within 4 years, with monthly savings standing at about Rs. 30 lakh. The launch of the solar power project today has led to the Assam Secretariat Complex becoming the first-ever civil secretariat in the country that relies entirely on solar-generated electricity for daily consumption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

