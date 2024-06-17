Suspicious object found outside BJP office in Kolkata 'not bomb'

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team said that the suspicious object found outside the BJP office in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday was not a bomb. Upon recieving information about the suspicious object, a team of the police, bomb squad, and dog squad were rushed to the spot.

A search operation was conducted to determine the nature of the object and ensure safety, the Kolkata police officials said. The police said that security in and around the BJP office was heightened following the incident. (ANI)

