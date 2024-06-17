Bihar: Several seized bikes gutted in fire at Mohania police station campus
A fire broke out in the Mohania police station campus in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday evening, fire department officials said.
A fire broke out in the Mohania police station campus in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday evening, fire department officials said. Fire officer Kundan Kumar said that the fire was brought under control.
"The fire broke out on the campus of the Mohania police station and several bikes that were seized in different cases have gutted into the fire," Kumar told ANI. According to the officials, the fire was caused by short-circuiting and it spread rapidly. No one was injured in the fire, they added.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
