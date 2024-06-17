Left Menu

Bihar: Several seized bikes gutted in fire at Mohania police station campus

A fire broke out in the Mohania police station campus in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday evening, fire department officials said.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 07:16 IST
Bihar: Several seized bikes gutted in fire at Mohania police station campus
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the Mohania police station campus in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday evening, fire department officials said. Fire officer Kundan Kumar said that the fire was brought under control.

"The fire broke out on the campus of the Mohania police station and several bikes that were seized in different cases have gutted into the fire," Kumar told ANI. According to the officials, the fire was caused by short-circuiting and it spread rapidly. No one was injured in the fire, they added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024