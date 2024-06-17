Left Menu

5.5 crore saplings will be planted in Madhya Pradesh during rainy season: CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a total of of 5.5 crore saplings will be planted in the state by Hariyali Amavasya during the rainy season. The Chief Minister was speaking at Ramghat here on the occasion of the conclusion of the two-day Kshipra Tirtha Parikrama.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a total of of 5.5 crore saplings will be planted in the state by Hariyali Amavasya during the rainy season. The Chief Minister was speaking at Ramghat here on the occasion of the conclusion of the two-day Kshipra Tirtha Parikrama. Chief Minister Yadav said that the resolution of conservation of water structures is being realised.

He said that the state government's objective is that the rivers reservoirs and other water sources of the state should be conserved and remain pollution-free. In the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan more than 2,700 structures have been constructed and renovated in urban areas at a cost of Rs 28 crore and more than 2,300 structures have been constructed and renovated in rural areas at a cost of Rs 26 crore, he said.

The water structure of the urban area of Ujjain has also been refurbished, after which it will look beautiful. A pledge has been taken to conserve 212 rivers in the state, in which conservation work will be done. CM Yadav along with his wife also visited Ganga Shipra Temple situated at Ramghat on the banks of Shipra River here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister participated in the Navratri festival at the temple. He offered prayers to Ganga Shipra Maa diety. The priest gave the Chief Minister fruits as prasad. As a mark of respect, the priest offered a scarf to Chief Minister Yadav and a scarf and garland for his wife.

CM Mohan Yadav also felicitated a woman named Sitabai, a widow who sold her land after the death of her husband and son and built a Ghat worth Rs. 3 crore on the banks of the Shipra river. Every year 15 day Navratri Ganga Mahotsav is celebrated in this ancient temple with attractive decorations of Maa Ganga and Maa Shipra. A large number of devotees throng the temple in this celebration. (ANI)

