Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar

Four fire brigade trucks were rushed to site of the fire in the busy market place and are working to bring the blaze under control.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in the Bhendi Bazaar region of Mumbai on Monday. According to information from the fire brigade, the fire started on the fourth floor of a building.

Four fire brigade trucks were rushed to site of the fire in the busy market place and are working to bring the blaze under control. There have been no reports of injuries or casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

