"Hiding in roasted sweet potato...": Air India passenger finds metal blade in meal, airline responds

A passenger, who was on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco, on Monday shared a horrifying experience of finding an alleged metal blade in his flight meal.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:24 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger, who was on an Air India flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco, on Monday shared a horrifying experience of finding an alleged metal blade in his flight meal. Taking to 'X', the passenger wrote, "Air India food can cut like a knife. Hiding in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds."

"Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India's catering service but the incident doesn't help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child? First picture shows the metal piece that I spat out and the second picture shows the meal before it put metal into my life", he added. Meanwhile, the airline, in its response, claimed that the foreign object came from the vegetable processing machine.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India said, "Air India confirms that a foreign object was found in the meal of a guest aboard in one of our flights. After investigation, it has been identified as coming from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of our catering partner. We have worked with our catering partner to strengthen measures to prevent any recurrence, including more frequent checking of the processor especially after chopping off any hard vegetable." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

