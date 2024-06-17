UAW Local 1112 Ratifies Historic Ultium Cells Contract with Overwhelming Support

UAW: * UAW: UAW LOCAL 1112 MEMBERS VOTED OVERWHELMINGLY TO RATIFY THEIR HISTORIC CONTRACT AT ULTIUM CELLS

* UAW: ULTIUM MEMBERS VOTE 98% TO RATIFY CONTRACT * UAW: UNDER NEW CONTRACT, BY OCTOBER 2027, ULTIUM PRODUCTION WORKERS WILL MAKE $35 AN HOUR Further company coverage:

