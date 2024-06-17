UAW Local 1112 Ratifies Historic Ultium Cells Contract with Overwhelming Support
UAW Local 1112 members voted with a 98% majority to ratify a historic contract at Ultium Cells. Under the new contract, production workers will earn $35 an hour by October 2027. This milestone signifies strong support and future benefits for Ultium Cells workers.
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:53 IST
