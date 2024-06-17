"They can come and have tea, but don't ask for help...": JD(U) Sitamarhi MP expresses displeasure with Muslim, Yadav communities

Sparking a controversy, Janata Dal (United) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur on Monday vented out his displeasure with the Yadav and Muslim communities of the Sitamarhi and said that he will not entertain requests from people from both communities seeking help, claiming that they did not vote for him in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. "A person from the Muslim community came to me for some work. I clearly told him that he had come for the first time, so I wouldn't say much. Otherwise, I don't let go easily. I asked him if he voted for the RJD? And, he agreed and said ji sir Lantern (RJD) ko vote diya (Yes I voted for lantern). I asked him for what reason he had come here. I told him to have tea, and sweets and leave. I won't do your work. You (Muslim and Yadav) did not vote for the Arrow (JD-U's poll symbol) just because they saw the face of Narendra Modi when they saw our poll symbol, then why shouldn't I see the lantern (RJD's symbol) and Lalu Yadav's face in yours?" Thakur said addressing a meeting in Sitamarhi.

Claiming that the two groups did not vote for him in Lok Sabha elections, Thakur said that he had always helped people from the two communities but still, they did not cast their vote for the alliance (NDA). "Mere har ek Yadav mitra ka swagat hai, jo mitra nhi hai unka bhi swagat hai Yadavo aur Musalmano ka aaiye chai, mithai khao pr kaam ke barai mai mat kahiye mai aapka kaam nhi karunga (Those from Muslim and Yadav communities who want to come, can come, have tea and snacks, and then leave, but don't expect any help from my side, I won't do any of your work). The person said I haven't seen such a frank person like you. I told him that the reason I am saying this is because here most of the work is being done for these two communities (Muslims and Yadavs). But when it came to voting in elections, you people have not voted for us because of the party's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

The JDU leader won the Lok Sabha elections from Bihar's Sitamarhi with 51356 votes by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Arjun Ray. In Bihar, the BJP-led NDA delivered a fine performance, winning 29 out of the 40 seats. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

