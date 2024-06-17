Hunter Biden Seeks New Trial after Gun Charge Conviction
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is seeking a new trial after being convicted of lying about illegal drug use to purchase a gun. His lawyers argue that the court lacked jurisdiction over the case, according to a federal court filing in Delaware.
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:22 IST
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, on Monday sought a new a trial after being convicted by a jury last week of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, according to a filing in federal court in Delaware.
In the filing, Hunter Biden's lawyers argued the court lacked jurisdiction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
