"Heart-wrenching...": CM Yogi expresses grief over Kanchanjungha Express train accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed his grief over the rail mishap involving the Kanchanjungha Express, which took place in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal on Monday. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the accident and described the mishap as 'tragic and heart-wrenching'.

CM Yogi posted on his official X handle, "The loss of lives in the rail accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Ram to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and to bless the injured with a swift recovery." Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government for neglecting passengers' amenities and focusing only on beautification of words.

"They (BJP) have so many talking points and beautification of words. It is just like fashion. But they don't take care of passengers' amenities," the Chief Minister said speaking to reporters at the Kolkata Airport before heading off for Siliguri. As many as eight people have died and about 25 to 30 are injured as a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express on Monday morning near New Jalpaiguri, a senior North Frontier Railway (NFR) official said.

The accident took place at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today. The area falls in the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district. Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was on its way from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah when the goods train hit it from behind, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

A wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train was suspended in the air after a goods train rammed into it at Ruidhasa near Rangapani station under the Siliguri subdivision in the Darjeeling district. (ANI)

