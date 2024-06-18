Drone Attack Ignites Oil Depots in Russia's Rostov Region
Early Tuesday, a drone attack set oil depots on fire in Azov, located in Russia's Rostov region. Governor Vasily Golubev reported on Telegram that, according to initial information, there were no casualties. This incident raises concerns about regional security and drone usage in conflict scenarios.
Oil depots were on fire after a drone attack early on Tuesday in the town of Azov in Russia's Rostov region, the governor of the southern Russian region said.
"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," the governor, Vasily Golubev, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
