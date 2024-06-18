Left Menu

Drone Attack Ignites Oil Depots in Russia's Rostov Region

Early Tuesday, a drone attack set oil depots on fire in Azov, located in Russia's Rostov region. Governor Vasily Golubev reported on Telegram that, according to initial information, there were no casualties. This incident raises concerns about regional security and drone usage in conflict scenarios.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 06:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 06:40 IST
Drone Attack Ignites Oil Depots in Russia's Rostov Region
AI Generated Representative Image

Oil depots were on fire after a drone attack early on Tuesday in the town of Azov in Russia's Rostov region, the governor of the southern Russian region said.

"According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," the governor, Vasily Golubev, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024