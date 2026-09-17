Turkey Condemns Houthi Drone Attacks: A Call for Peace

Turkey's Defence Ministry has denounced a Houthi drone attack on Saudi Arabia, urging an end to actions disrupting regional stability. The ministry warned that the ongoing Houthi threat in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab is impacting regional security, international maritime trade, and global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:32 IST
Turkey Condemns Houthi Drone Attacks: A Call for Peace
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Turkey's Defence Ministry has condemned the recent Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia, urging a cessation of hostile actions that jeopardize regional peace.

The ministry highlighted the adverse effects of Houthi threats in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, stating they compromise not only local security but also global maritime trade.

This development has further heightened concerns over international stability, with Turkey calling for collaborative efforts to restore calm and safeguard economic interests.

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