Left Menu

Four sisters drown in Kuano River in UP's Balrampur

The victims had come to their maternal grandmother's house on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Rehra Bazar.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 07:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 07:49 IST
Four sisters drown in Kuano River in UP's Balrampur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four sisters, all minors, drowned in a river in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Reshma (13), Afsana (11), Guddi (9), and Lalli (7), all four hailing from Kalu Bankat village.

The victims had come to their maternal grandmother's house on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Rehra Bazar. They went to the Kuano River to take a bath and met with an accident when they ventured into deep waters, the police said. "During the evening hours, all four sisters went to the Kuwano River next to the village. All of them drowned there," Balrampur Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar told ANI.

The SP further said that the bodies of the victims have been recovered from the river with the help of the villagers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024