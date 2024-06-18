Four sisters drown in Kuano River in UP's Balrampur

Four sisters, all minors, drowned in a river in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Reshma (13), Afsana (11), Guddi (9), and Lalli (7), all four hailing from Kalu Bankat village.

The victims had come to their maternal grandmother's house on the occasion of Eid al-Adha in Rehra Bazar. They went to the Kuano River to take a bath and met with an accident when they ventured into deep waters, the police said. "During the evening hours, all four sisters went to the Kuwano River next to the village. All of them drowned there," Balrampur Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar told ANI.

The SP further said that the bodies of the victims have been recovered from the river with the help of the villagers. (ANI)

