Several trains cancelled, diverted after Kanchenjunga Express train mishap in West Bengal

Following the Kanchenjunga Express accident that claimed eight lives and injured 25 people, several trains were cancelled while some were diverted on Tuesday, officials said. According to an official release from the Northeast Frontier Railways, five trains, including (15719) Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express, (15720) Siliguri-Katihar Intercity Express, (12042) New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, (12041) Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express and (15724) Siliguri-Jogbani Intercity Express have been cancelled for today.

Train number 12523 from New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express has been rescheduled to leave at 12.00 hrs, as per the release by Northeast Frontier Railways Chief Public Relations officer Sabyasachi De. As per the railways, train number 20504 from New Delhi--Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, 13176 from Silchar--Sealedah Kanchanjungha Express, and 12523 from New Jalpaiguri--New Delhi Superfast Express were diverted.

Subhendu Kumar Choudhary, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Katihar Northeast Frontier Railway, said, "Restoration work has been going on since night. The trail of an engine was carried out upline along with two goods trains and one Shatabdi train towards NJP (New Jalpaiguri Junction) yesterday. Since it is an accident site, the trial was done with some caution. Within half an hour, the line beside it will also be restored." Meanwhile, Kanchanjungha Express, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours today after the completion of restoration work.

A goods train allegedly disregarded a signal and hit the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express nea North Bengal's Jalpaiguri station at 8.55 am on Monday. The accident took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. At least eight people died and over 25 people were injured in the accident. A passenger who was present on the train when it met with an accident expressed concern and fear as she recalled the tragic incident.

"I was in S7 when this accident took place. We are very afraid after this accident. My parents are also worried," she said. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim interacted with the passengers who came by the train. The mayor criticized the central government for "not doing anything" over the accident

"This is bad that the Central government is not doing anything. They (the BJP-led Central government) are playing with the lives of the people, they wait for any incident to take place. Why are they not paying attention to this issue, why do they wait for the people to die? This is all because they (the BJP government) want to privatise the Railway," he added. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also earlier hit out at the central government over its alleged negligence towards Railways.

Kanchanjungha Express runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata. (ANI)

